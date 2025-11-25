JSO: Man shot to death during argument at Jacksonville home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after a shooting at a home in the 200 block of S. Lane Avenue early Tuesday. Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said they were called to the scene at about 3 a.m. in response to a person shot.

Officers arrived and found the victim, a 40 to 45-year-old man, suffering from two gunshot wounds to the chest, police said at a news conference. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe the victim was a guest in the home, but they do not know the relationship between the victim and the shooter or what prompted the shooting, police said.

The shooter, a man believed to 35 to 45, left the home before police arrived. Not arrests were made. Police said five other people were in the home when the shooting occurred and they’re being questioned by investigators.

