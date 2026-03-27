JSO: Man shot during robbery on Arlington Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is recovering from a gunshot to the leg late Thursday in what Jacksonville police said was a robbery. Two men approached the victim at about 10:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Arlington Road with the intent of robbing him, a Jacksonville police news release states.

“During the robbery, one of the suspects displayed a handgun and fired two shots in the direction of the victim, striking him once in the leg,” the news release states.

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