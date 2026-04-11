JSO: Man shot in leg during domestic dispute on Jacksonville’s Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting early Saturday morning on the Westside.

Officers responded around 3 a.m. to the 1900 block of West 13th Street after reports of a person shot.

Police say the victim, a man in his late 30s, was hit in the leg and taken to a hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening.

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Investigators say the victim and the suspect were inside a home arguing when the shooting happened.

Both are known to each other and are in a domestic relationship.

Police say everyone involved has been detained.

Anyone with information is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

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