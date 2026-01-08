JSO: Man smiles for surveillance camera while stealing cases of soda from Jacksonville store

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said they’re looking for a man who recently walked into a Hogan’s Creek convenience store on North Davis Street, filled a cart with several cases of soda, and walked out without paying.

As he exited the store pulling the shopping cart filled with cases of pop, he flashed a smile at the surveillance camera.

JSO released the surveillance photo on its Facebook page Wednesday saying the man did the same things about five times last year. The post states the man would, “Fill the cart, skip the checkout, and head out with $100 worth of merchandise like it was no big deal.

“Not to mention, you looked very proud of yourself as you rolled away with a whole cart full of soda you didn’t pay for,” the post states.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the man to call them at 904-630-0500. Anonymous tips can be made by calling First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Soda thief A man smiles for the surveillance camera while stealing cases of soda recently from a Jacksonville store, JSO said.

