JSO: Man Shot to Death in Mandarin

UPDATE 11/04/2025 0636: Investigators remain on the scene of a home where a man who found fatally shot on Monday.

Police received notification about the shooting at approximately 5:00pm on November 3, 2025.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) says the victim, whose name has not yet been formally released, was found in the garage of the home on Rustic Green Court, off of Losco Road.

The home is not far from the Mandarin campus of the Church of Eleven22, where police held a press briefing.

Rustic Green Court, Rustic Pines Circle, Losco Road in Jacksonville, Florida November 2025

Photo Credit: Google Maps

No arrests have been made but police say they have two people in custody for questioning.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call JSO at: (904) 630.0500.

Original Story:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is on scene, investigating a shooting reported near 11000 Rustic Green Court, in the Mandarin area.

A press briefing is expected to take place this morning. More information is expected to be released at this time.

[EDITOR’S NOTE: This is a developing story. Check back for updates as this posting will be updated as soon as more information is available.]

