Missing toddler found in Southpoint pond dies, JSO investigating

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) reported that an almost 3-year-old toddler died Tuesday night in the Southpoint area after being found unresponsive in a pond.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to a report of a missing child Tuesday night around 8:30 p.m. in the 6600 block of Bennett Creek Drive. Upon arriving at the scene, they searched for the child and discovered them submerged in a nearby pond.

Officers immediately jumped into the water to rescue the toddler and brought them to shore. They performed CPR until the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department arrived to transport the child to a local hospital.

Sadly, despite all efforts, the child did not survive.

JSO is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

