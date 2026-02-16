JSO releases information regarding an in-custody death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to release from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Antonio Rafeal Hernandez, a 51-year-old inmate in the custody of the JSO, died Thursday, February 12, at a local hospital.

Hernandez had been receiving medical treatment at the facility for more than two weeks prior to his death.

Hernandez was transferred from jail to the medical facility on January 26 to address an ongoing medical concern. He was placed on life-support before his death after his family made end-of-life decisions.

Hernandez had been in custody following an arrest in late May 2025. Records indicate he was charged with a violation of probation related to possession of fentanyl.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Unit was notified of the death just before 8:00 p.m. on Thursday. Cold Case supervisors had been alerted earlier that Hernandez’s death was imminent after medical staff determined he required life-support measures.

Investigators stated that while the investigation into the circumstances of the death is still active, no foul play is suspected at this time.

