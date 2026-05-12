JSO renews plea for help finding man accused of fatal hit-and-run crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office took to social media Monday renewing its effort to find a man believed to be responsible for a fatal hit-and-run crash in January on University Boulevard.

“We continue to search for 24-year-old Alexander Rivera-Russo after he caused a deadly crash at the beginning of this year,” the social media post states.

“On Friday, January 2, 2026, Rivera-Russo was speeding along University Boulevard South near Atlantic Boulevard. He hit a 27-year-old woman’s car, causing a fiery wreck. The woman passed away at the scene. Rivera-Russo walked away from his damaged vehicle and the scene of the crash, a felony in Florida,” the post states.

Anyone who knows Rivera-Russo’s whereabout is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500, or anonymously through First Coast Crime Stoppers (1.866.845.TIPS) to be eligible for a reward up to $5,000.

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