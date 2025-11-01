JSO Says Man Shot in Foot During Domestic Dispute

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a domestic dispute that allegedly ended with a shooting.

Police say officers responded to the 9400 block of Thorn Glen Road after receiving notification of a shooting on Saturday, November 1, 2025 at approximately 12:30am.

When they arrived they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where police say they were told that the man’s injuries were not life threatening.

Police have a suspect in custody. JSO says results of their initial investigation indicate that the suspect pulled out a gun during a domestic dispute and ”fired multiple shots in the direction of the victim, striking him once in the foot."

Thorn Glen Road neighborhood in Jacksonville, Florida via Google Maps 11012025 (Google Maps is a registered trademark of Google LLC.) 9400 Block of Thorn Glen Road in Jacksonville, Florida via Google Maps 11012025 (Google Maps is a registered trademark of Google LLC.) (Google/Photo Credit: Google Maps (Google Maps is a registered trademark of Google LLC.))

Photo Credit: Google Maps (Google Maps is a registered trademark of Google LLC)

Police have not yet formally released the names of those involved.

JSO detectives are still investigating, and ask anyone with video surveillance in the area, or information that might be helpful to the investigation, to contact them at: (904) 630.0500 or via e-mail at: jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.

Anonymous tips can also be made to First Coast Crime Stoppers at: (866) 845.TIPS.

Police say no other information is available for release at this time as the investigation is still in the early stages.

[EDITOR’S NOTE: This post is based largely on information in a press release from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Any and all suspects are innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.]

Jacksonville JSO Shooting Investigation (Kristine Bellino /Photo Credit: Kristine Bellino)

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group