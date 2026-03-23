JSO searches for 21-year-old suspect in fatal shooting of 2-year-old

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in searching for the man accused of fatally shooting a 2-year-old at an apartment on Labelle Street on Sunday night.

JSO says 21-year-old Steven Dodson Jr. was involved in the dispute that led to the discharge of a gun, causing a 2-year-old boy to lose his life. Dodson reportedly ran away from the scene.

Officers and detectives with JSO in conjunction with the US Marshals have been searching for him since they were called about the shooting.

The sheriff’s office encourages anyone with details on his location to contact them at 904-630-0500. You can report any tips to the US Marshals by calling 1-877-926-8332 or clicking here.

JSO says when they find Dodson, he will be arrested for Murder, Attempted Murder, Child Endangerment, Tampering with Evidence, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]