JSO searching for suspect after Town Center drive-thru shooting leaves one injured

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A late-night food run turned dangerous for a group of friends at the Town Center on January 18, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

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Just before midnight, the group was waiting in a fast-food drive-thru when they noticed a man dressed in all black walking through the parking lot, carrying a pistol.

The group tried to drive away, but the man started shooting at their car.

JSO says one person in the group was shot but survived.

Security cameras caught the man’s initial approach to the vehicle. See video here.

JSO is asking anyone who recognizes this person to call 904.630.0500 or reach out to First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1.866.845.TIPS.

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