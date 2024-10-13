JSO Sheriff T.K. Waters to announce new developments in murder of Corrections Officer Bradley McNew

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) has announced a press conference for today, October 13, at 11:00 a.m., where Sheriff T.K. Waters will discuss new developments in the murder of JSO Corrections Officer Bradley McNew.

The conference will take place in the Press Briefing Room at the Police Memorial Building.

Officer McNew was tragically killed in a gas station shooting Saturday morning, sparking a national manhunt. Sheriff Waters is expected to provide critical updates regarding the investigation and any progress made in apprehending the suspect.

For ongoing coverage of this developing story, stay tuned for updates following the press conference.

