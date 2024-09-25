JSO Sheriff T.K. Waters to hold media briefing at 11:00 a.m. on arrest of JSO Officer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) has announced that Sheriff T.K. Waters will hold a media briefing at 11:00 a.m. today to address the arrest of a JSO officer. The briefing will take place in the Press Briefing Room at the Police Memorial Building.

Action News Jax reported late Tuesday that a JSO officer, identified as Reginald McKinney, has been arrested and faces charges of battery and false imprisonment.

Multiple sources confirmed to Action News Jax that McKinney’s arrest stemmed from an incident in which he allegedly pulled over a woman during a traffic stop, turned off his body-worn camera, and inappropriately touched her.

McKinney’s bond has been set at $3,000, according to JSO’s online Inmate Information Search.

Further details regarding the incident are awaited as JSO has yet to provide additional information on the case.

