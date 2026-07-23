JSO: Two dead, two wounded in shooting after domestic incident at Jacksonville rooming house

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people are dead and two are wounded after a shooting early Thursday at a rooming house on Jacksonville’s Westside. Police said the incident started as a domestic altercation between the victims and suspect at a home in the 2400 block of Mcquade Street where they rented rooms.

Police were called to the scene at about 1:49 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Officers arrived and located three people suffering from gunshot wounds, police said at a news conference Thursday morning.

The victims were taken to the hospital where one was pronounced dead. While detectives were processing the scene they were notified that the suspected shooter had been located in the 2300 block of W. Beaver Street.

“Officers located the suspect deceased outside ... from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” Sgt. Johnny Cooke told reporters during the news conference.

Police said the suspect is a male in his 20’s and the victims, also in their 20’s, include one female and two males, one of whom has died.

Investigators remained at the Mcquade and Beaver streets locations Thursday morning.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.