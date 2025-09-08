JTA announces route changes aimed at making rides faster, more reliable

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Transportation Authority is set to implement changes to its bus routes starting Monday aimed at enhancing speed and reliability for commuters.

Route 11 – New weekday times + full weekend service

Route 14 – Weekend updates + new timepoint

Routes 102, 105, 107 – Every 15 minutes until 8 PM

Route 109 (Red Line) – Faster frequency & better timing

A new limited-stop pilot route, the Red Line Xpress (Route 205), will operate between Downtown and Jax Beach, potentially saving riders up to 22 minutes, JTA announced.

The introduction of the Red Line Xpress is part of JTA’s efforts to provide faster and more efficient service for commuters traveling between key areas in Jacksonville, according to JTA.

The changes to Route 11, which include new weekday times and the addition of full weekend service, are expected to accommodate more riders and improve overall service reliability. Route 14 will undergo weekend updates and will feature a new timepoint, although specific details about these changes have not been disclosed.

Routes 102, 105, and 107 will benefit from increased frequency, running every 15 minutes until 8 PM, which is expected to reduce wait times and improve connectivity for passengers, according to JTA

