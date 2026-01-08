City audit: Jacksonville Transportation Authority nearly $19 million over budget last year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Transportation Authority was nearly $19 million over budget last year, according to a city council auditor’s report first published in mid-December. The report was discussed during a finance committee meeting this week.

About $10 million of this is from JTA’s Connextion division for the cost of providing that transportation, and then $7 million over budget for the operational cost of the NAVI, according to the City Council auditor.

There are also additional costs for JTA, such as fringe benefits due to collective bargaining.

A JTA spokesperson confirmed 13 employee positions were cut on Dec. 3, 2025, representing about 1% of the workforce. The agency did not say whether the layoffs were related the authority going over its budget.

Compounding the financial pressure, the Council audit shows this coincided with an overall drop in ridership, reported at the end of JTA’s fiscal year, which ended Sept. 30.

Lowering fares, raising revenues?

Starting in mid-December, JTA announced the self-driving NAVI shuttle would be fare-free. Last month, the agency also said it would reduce bus fares from $1.75 to $1 starting Feb. 1.

When asked why fares were being cut amid the authority being in a budget crunch, JTA issued a statement saying, “Based on transit research and our own internal analysis, lowering fares typically encourages more people to ride. We expect to see returning riders who may have left during or after the pandemic, as well as new customers who find the reduced fares more affordable.”

The NAVI program, JTA’s self-driving shuttle along the Bay Street corridor, has faced criticism and questions about cost and effectiveness since its launch. Riders say the shuttle still has issues despite being free.

NAVI rider Daphnie Hilton said the shuttle is “very bumpy” when self-driving, but smoother when a human driver is behind the wheel. She questioned whether the shuttle’s tens of millions in spending are justified. “From what I see on the streets, maybe no. They’re not doing what I feel they could be doing with the money,” Hilton said.

