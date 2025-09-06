JTA launches Red Line Xpress and route updates

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) is launching a new express route and updating several existing routes beginning Monday, September 8.

The Red Line Xpress (Route 205) is a pilot route designed to cut travel time by up to 20 minutes between Downtown and Jacksonville Beach.

The service will connect the Jacksonville Regional Transportation Center (JRTC) in LaVilla, FSCJ South Campus, and Jacksonville Beach.

It will run Monday through Friday during peak morning and afternoon hours.

Travel time between Downtown and the Beaches is expected to be 50–55 minutes, and 30 minutes between FSCJ South Campus and Downtown.

“This new service provides a vital link between two of Jacksonville’s busiest hubs, making daily travel during peak times safer, easier, and more efficient,” JTA CEO Nat Ford said.

Along with the new express line, JTA is rolling out schedule adjustments on multiple routes. Weekday changes will affect Routes 102, 105, 107, and 109.

Saturday adjustments include Routes 11, 14, and 102. Sunday changes include Routes 11 and 14.

For complete schedules and route maps, visit Jtafla.com.

