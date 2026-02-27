Local

JTA passes increase for Connexion Plus paratransit service

By Rich Jones
Jacksonville, Fl — Transportation costs are going up for people with developmental differences in Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Transportation Authority voted Thursday to raise fares for Connexion Plus, the on-demand, door-to-door ride service for the disabled.

Under the new rates, riders will pay $10.00 for the first 12 miles and $2.50 for each mile after that.

While it’s higher than the current rate, it’s less than what JTA originally proposed.

The original proposal was $10.00 for the first 8 miles and $3.50 per mile thereafter.

JTA says the total cost of Connexion Plus was $2.8 million in Fiscal Year 2022. Last year, Connexion Plus cost $6.3 million, an increase of 124%. Costs are projected to top $8 million in 2026.

