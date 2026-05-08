Judge to decide if suspect who shot Jax Beach officer in 2018 should be granted conditional release

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A judge heard evidence to determine if Jovan Sisljagic should be granted conditional release from the Northeast Florida State Hospital operated by the Department of Children and Families.

In 2018, police say the then 27-year-old got into a shootout with Jax Beach police officers in the Waffle House parking lot on Beach Boulevard.

They say he shot CPL. William Eierman twice. He survived.

Sisljagic, who was also shot, is charged with four counts of attempted murder in the first degree.

But he was deemed mentally unstable to stand trial and is currently receiving treatment at the Northeast Florida State Hospital.

DCF is now recommending that Sisljagic be granted a conditional release and transfer to the Apalachee Center, which is not operated by DCF.

The state attorney’s office argued against the recommendation and brought in a doctor who evaluated Sisljagic.

Sisljagic’s defense attorney argued that the Judge should listen to the recommendations by DCF since they are the ones who are with him every day.

The judge hearing this case will give a written order of the decision in the near future.

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