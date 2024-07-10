Federal judge rules in favor of St. Johns commissioner, says elected officials can speak on politics

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Action News Jax’s Ben Becker has learned a federal judge has ruled in favor of a local county commissioner who was facing a potential grand jury investigation for violating Florida election law.

On Wednesday afternoon, a judge granted an emergency motion for a preliminary injunction filed by St. Johns County Commissioner Krista Keating-Joseph.

The judge said the Supreme Court has made it clear that elected officials may speak freely on political topics.

Becker first told you Monday that prosecutors were convening a grand jury to determine if Keating-Joseph broke the law when she campaigned during a November county commission meeting.

Keating-Joseph, who is not up for re-election, openly discussed voting out of office her colleagues who are running against candidates she has endorsed. She was censured the following month.

Becker is reaching out to Keating-Joseph for her reaction. He is also reaching out to Eighth Judicial Circuit State Attorney Brian Kramer, who was pursuing the case, to ask if there will be an appeal.

You can read the full ruling below:

