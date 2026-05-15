Julio Foolio murder: Jury recommends life in prison for 4 convicted in Jacksonville rapper’s killing

TAMPA, Fla. — On Friday, a jury recommended that Isaiah Chance, Sean Gathright, Rashad Murphy, and Davion Murphy be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Sentencing for all four has been scheduled for June 22 at 1:30 p.m.

This is a week after all men were charged with the murder of the Jacksonville rapper, Julio Foolio, after the jury found them guilty.

Action News Jax has been following this trial and reported the guilty verdict on May 8.

Julio Foolio, whose real name is Charles Jones, was killed after a shooting where he was ambushed in Tampa as he was on a birthday trip in June 2024.

Investigators have said that the defendants are affiliated with a gang, rivals to Jones ’ gang.

During the trial, prosecutors played music videos from the gang, highlighting lyrics that seem to brag about the deaths of their enemies, with a video posted after Jones ’ death.

A fifth suspect, Alicia Andrews, was tried separately and convicted of Manslaughter last October. Her sentencing was delayed.

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