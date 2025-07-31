Jury finds Leroy Whitaker guilty of first-degree murder, burglary; Ksoo’s jury still deliberating

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One of two men charged in the 2020 murder of a local rapper learned his fate Thursday afternoon.

Leroy Whitaker, known as ATK Scotty, was found guilty of first-degree murder and of burglary with assault or battery.

The jury for Hakeem Robinson, better known as Ksoo, is still deliberating.

Investigators say Charles McCormick Jr., known as Lil’ Buck, was killed in 2020 over a diss track.

Robinson’s defense attorney said during closing arguments that the witness’s physical description of the suspect does not match that of Robinson.

Throughout the trial, Robinson’s defense team argued a case of misidentification based on height and weight.

According to court records, Robinson is 6′3″ and he has been described as stocky.

Several witnesses described the alleged suspect they saw the day McCormick was killed as short and skinny.

During closing arguments, Robinson’s defense team told jurors that the government tailored the evidence they presented to best suit their argument.

“Government didn’t ask for a description of the shooter, I had to pull it out of him. They saw someone who was very slight. I shouldn’t have to do that. Why are they giving you the things that fit their case and not all of it,” Robinson attorney Chris DeCoste said. “A dozen people aren’t going to get it wrong, especially police officers. Not tall and stocky, short and skinny, that doesn’t make sense.”

He also reminded the jury of the plea deals the state reached with Dominique Barner and Abdul Robinson Sr., Robinson’s father, in exchange for their testimony. He even went so far as to call it an act of desperation on the part of the state.

“The government didn’t build a case, they bought one. And to quote this guy’s sister, ‘Hell no, this is not the guy.’”

