Keystone Heights man arrested for possessing child porn

CLAY COUNTY, Fla — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says a Keystone Heights man was arrested following “an extensive child exploitation investigation.”

According to the sheriff’s office, the SWAT team searched a home on West Osceola Ct on November 6. After multiple people were questioned, deputies arrested 22-year-old Tyler Roberts. Roberts is charged with 10 counts of knowingly possessing and viewing child sexual abuse material.

The sheriff’s office says Roberts was booked into the Clay County Jail, but the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Andrew Carter at 904-264-6512 or ACarter@ClaySheriff.com.

