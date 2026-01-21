Kickoff times change for two Sporting JAX matches

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Sporting Club Jacksonville says the kickoff times for two upcoming women’s team matches have changed.

The club says the match against Carolina Ascent FC on January 31 and the match against DC Power FC on February 7 will start at 5:00 p.m. instead of 7:30.

“It’s important to us to be able to have all of our fans at these incredible games,” says Sporting JAX President and CEO Steve Livingstone. “Their energy makes all the difference during each game and we hope that these time changes reflect our commitment to honoring their time and our gratitude towards them.”

Fans who already purchased e-tickets will see the times update automatically. Tickets for the games at UNF’s Hodges Stadium are on sale now.

Sporting JAX’s women’s team is currently the best team in the Gainbridge Super League, sitting atop the standings with 25 points. Lexington SC is right behind Sporting JAX at 24 points, followed by Carolina Ascent FC and Dallas Trinity FC, who are tied at 20.

