King Street Bridge in St. Augustine closing for several months

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The King Street Bridge over the San Sebastian River will be closed for approximately seven months starting April 13, to complete a rehabilitation project, according to a Florida Department of Transportation news release.

During the closure, travelers will follow posted detour signs to U.S. 1 and Malaga Street to access King Street. A temporary signal at U.S. 1 and Malaga Street has been installed to assist drivers through the detour safely.

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