Local

Kingsley Plantation temporarily closed due to flooding after heavy rainfall

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Kingsley Plantation temporarily closed due to flooding after heavy rainfall

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The National Park Service has announced the temporary closure of Kingsley Plantation, a historic site within the Timucuan Ecological & Historic Preserve, due to heavy rainfall and excessive flooding. The closure will remain in effect until conditions improve.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Visitors can still explore other preserve areas, including Fort Caroline National Memorial, Cedar Point, and the Theodore Roosevelt Area, which remain open.

For the latest updates, visitors can contact the visitor center at (904) 641-7155.

The National Park Service thanks the public for their patience and understanding during this closure.

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for weather updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!