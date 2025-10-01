Ksoo, ATK Scotty sentenced to life in prison for 2020 rap feud murder

Two men accused of killing a Jacksonville rapper in 2020 during a feud over lyrics will spend the rest of their lives in prison.

Charles McCormick Jr., 23, known as Lil Buck, was shot and killed outside an Arlington shopping plaza in 2020 over a diss track about Willie Addison, who is Hakeem Robinson’s half-brother.

Robinson, better known as Ksoo, and Leroy Whitaker, also known as ATK Scotty, received mandatory sentences of life in prison without parole for first-degree murder on Wednesday after being found guilty in July. In addition, Whitaker received a concurrent life sentence for a related burglary with assault or battery.

Hakeem Robinson and Leroy Whitaker Jr.

Before the sentences were handed down, Leroy Whitaker’s lawyer asked for leniency, citing few previous convictions and his young age at the time of the murder.

The mother of Charles McCormick Jr. also appeared and had a statement read before the judge.

“Today will not erase that hurt, but it brings some kind of relief, knowing that these individuals will no longer have the power to take another life,” Perkins wrote.

She continued with a plea for an end to violence, especially within the rap community.

“This case is a painful reminder that Charles lost his life for simply saying something others didn’t like. We pray that this moment causes reflection, not only for those being sentenced, but for anyone listening. One reckless moment, one decision can destroy many lives, including your own. As a community, we must take a stand against music and messages that glorify real violence and the loss of innocent lives.”

Lawyers for both Robinson and Whitaker said they intended to appeal the sentences.

Multiple other people were suspected to be involved in McCormick’s murder, including Dominique Barner, and Robinson’s dad and brother.

Barner cooperated with investigators during the trial and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and other related charges.

Abdul Robinson Jr., Ksoo’s brother, is set to be tried separately for first-degree murder and accessory after the fact.

The father, Robinson Sr., testified against Ksoo and is charged with accessory after the fact.

