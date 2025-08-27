Labor Protest Expected Ahead of Labor Day

Jacksonville — Labor Day fast approaches, the day of the year celebrated each first Monday of September to recognize the efforts of the American labor movement. You may very well celebrate the extended weekend with a cold drink and sizzling barbecue, but local organizations North Florida Central Labor Council and the North Florida Future Labor Leaders have other plans for the day off.

Both the CLC and NFFLL are calling for a rally of Jacksonville labor unions and workers to lend their voices in support of union and worker’s rights Saturday, August 30th.

Unions Hold Annual Labor Day Parade In Southern California FILE PHOTO: WILMINGTON, CALIFORNIA: A member of Sheet Metal Workers Local 105 walks in the annual Labor Day Parade hosted by the Los Angeles/Long Beach Harbor Labor Coalition on September 5, 2022 in Wilmington, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images/Getty Images)

Photo courtesy of Mario Tama.

In a press release, CLC and NFFLL are expected to rally outside of the Duval County Courthouse on 400 W Adams Street at 11am Saturday. The rally is part of the larger Workers’ Labor Day week of action, which includes multiple rallies across the United States on Labor Day.

Three other rallies are scheduled in Northeast Florida, centered in Jacksonville, Palatka, and Palm Coast on Labor Day.

The first will be at the St. Johns Town Center at MidTown Parkway in front of the Wells Fargo, scheduled for 10am.

The second will be in front of the Putnam County Courthouse on 410 St Johns Avenue at 9:30am.

The third will be on the Palm Coast Parkway Overpass I-95 on Exit 289 at 5:30pm.

