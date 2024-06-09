Lake City Police arrest man for shooting 2 people after hours long stand off

LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department arrested Brooks Smith for attempted homicide after an hours-long standoff on Saturday, the department announced in a news release.

Around 8:05 p.m., police responded to a shooting on Northwest Wilson Street. They found a person shot in the stomach. Police also found another person shot during their initial investigation.

According to the news release, Smith went back into the house. The Lake City Police Department set up a perimeter and requested help from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team.

Smith continued to fire at officers from the house despite SWAT hostage negotiators talking to him.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

After a five-hour standoff, Smith was taken into custody.

He is being charged with two counts of attempted homicide.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.