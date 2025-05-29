Lane and ramp closures expected due to Buckman Bridge project

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Plans to replace finger joints on the Buckman Bridge will cause lane and ramp closures starting Friday, May 30, through Monday, June 2.

The ramp from northbound U.S. 17 to I-295 South and two lanes of I-295 South over the Buckman Bridge will close between 10 p.m. Friday and 4 a.m. Monday.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Drivers wanting to access I-295 South from U.S. 17 North will have to take the ramp to I-295 North and exit at Blanding Boulevard.

The Florida Department of Transportation recommends that drivers use alternate routes and plan ahead of time if they are traveling.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Besides finger joint replacements, the project will also include structural steel work and minor coatings on the I-295 Buckman Bridge over the St. Johns River in Duval County.

The project is expected to be completed in early 2026.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.