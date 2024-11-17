Last day for the Jacksonville Fair

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sunday is the last day of the 2024 Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair.

Gates open at noon and close at 10 p.m. Rides are open during the same timeframe.

You can catch the Dennis Lee Band at 1 p.m., 3 p.m., and 5 p.m. The Instigators take the main stage at 7 p.m.

And in-between, you can catch Extreme Illusions & Escapes at 2 p.m., 4 p.m., and 6 p.m.

Here are standard admission prices:

Adults: $15

Seniors (65 and up): $6

Kids (ages 6-12): $6

Kids 5 and under: Free

Click here for more information.

