Last night for Sheriff Hardwick’s Haunted Jail

Haunted Jail (St. Johns County Sheriff's Office)

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Saturday night is the last chance for you to visit Sheriff Hardwick’s Haunted Jail in St. Johns County.

The theme this year is alien invasion.

It’s a family-friendly event.

There will be a trunk or treat area, games, photobooths, face painting, and more.

It’s happening from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

