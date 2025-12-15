Late-night disturbance at Jacksonville Beach Pier parking lot turns violent, three arrested

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A late-night disturbance at the Jacksonville Beach Pier parking lot turned violent this weekend, leaving several people under arrest and prompting a strong response from police.

Jacksonville Beach Police said the situation escalated quickly just after 2 a.m. when officers responded to a disturbance involving alcohol, aggressive behavior, and interference with law enforcement.

One local, Jacobe Saturday, said the area is often crowded late at night and that alcohol can contribute to dangerous situations.

“I’ve been in a situation where I felt too drunk here. The officers are here to protect the situation. It’s very packed out here most Friday and Saturday nights in Jax Beach,” Saturday said.

According to police, officers temporarily cleared the Pier parking lot after noticing people drinking alcohol inside a vehicle and revving the engine in the public lot. When officers attempted to intervene, police said the situation escalated.

A police report states that two individuals became aggressive and violent toward officers. A third person ignored repeated commands to back away and interfered with the arrest, leading to additional charges under Florida’s HALO Law, which is designed to protect first responders from interference while on duty.

Jacobe said knowing when to remove yourself from a situation can prevent serious consequences.

“If you feel like you’re that intoxicated and you are arguing with friends and the best situation is to find a way to leave,” Saturday said.

Police arrested three men in connection with the incident: Joseph Chiarle, Michael Whitaker, and Dayshon Milo. Authorities said multiple charges were filed, including aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, and DUI.

The Jacksonville Beach Police Chief called the attack on officers unacceptable, stating the department will use whatever force is necessary to stop violence.

Saturday said confrontations with police can quickly put many people at risk.

“At that point, when a cop is trying to protect someone and their lives feel threatened, then you put multiple people’s lives in danger,” he said.

Action News Jax Nicholas Brooks went business to business along Jacksonville Beach to see if any surveillance cameras captured the incident, but none of the owners contacted said their cameras recorded what happened.

Saturday said the long-term consequences of such incidents can be severe.

“Now you gotta deal with multiple felonies, court dates, and money. It’s a loose for everyone and also affecting these officers who are out here protecting everybody,” he said.

Jacksonville Beach Police said they will continue enforcing the law and are urging anyone who plans to drink to do so responsibly.

