Learn about educational options at DCPS School Choice Expo 2025

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Students are not yet halfway into the current school year, but it is already time for families to begin thinking about where students will go to school for the 2026-27 school year.

Duval County Public Schools is making it easy for parents to learn about the various school options available with its 2025 School Enrollment Expo on Nov. 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Prime Osborn Convention Center in Downtown.

Duval is a school choice district, which means students always have a seat at a school in their neighborhood zoned school, but families also can attend other schools if space is available.

“As an A-rated school district, we believe many families will find their neighborhood school is the ideal choice for their child,” said Superintendent Dr. Christopher Bernier of Duval County Public Schools. “These schools offer convenience, fostering stronger parent engagement, and provide diverse programs in science, arts, advanced academics, and career-focused education. Open enrollment offers families the opportunity to make informed decisions about their child’s education, and our school enrollment expo delivers the critical information needed to confidently navigate and select the best school options.”

More than 140 traditional public schools will be on hand at the School Enrollment Expo to answer parent and student questions about programs, enrollment, transportation, and anything else about our area schools.

For families with new kindergarten or pre-kindergarten students beginning next school year, district staff will be available to assist you with new student registration.

School Special Assignments (Including Magnet Schools)

Families can enroll students in their neighborhood zoned schools at any time; however, if they wish to enroll in a different school, a special assignment is required. The highest probability of receiving a special assignment to a different school occurs during the school lottery.

Parents can submit special assignment lottery applications for the 2026-27 school year between Dec. 1, 2025, and Jan. 31, 2026.

There are two different special assignment applications. One is for magnet schools and the other is to attend a neighborhood school different than the student’s assigned school based on their home address. Families can choose schools from both categories but should know that once a special assignment is accepted, the student is removed from the waiting list for any other school. Additionally, transportation is available for magnet programs

Special assignment applications are available inside the district’s online family portal. Families of new students will need to create a new student application and establish a linked parent account to access the lottery applications. Parents can get assistance with this process at any traditional public school or by calling 904-390-2082.

High School Acceleration Programs

All Duval traditional high schools offer one or more acceleration programs for highly advanced students seeking the most rigorous academic pathways for their college applications and to even earn a college degree while in high school.

Families can submit applications for High School Acceleration Programs between Dec. 1, 2025, and Jan. 15, 2026.

Special Notes – School Consolidation in 2026-27

Don Brewer Elementary will close, and students will be zoned for Merrill Road Elementary.

George Washington Carver Elementary will close, and students will be zoned for Rufus E. Payne Elementary.

Hidden Oaks Elementary will close, and students will be zoned for Cedar Hills.

Hyde Grove Elementary will close. Depending on their address, students will be zoned for either Hyde Park or Ramona Boulevard elementary school.

Families are encouraged to attend the School Enrollment Expo to learn more about their child’s new school assignment and explore the many educational opportunities available across the district.

