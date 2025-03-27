LECOM at Jacksonville University groundbreaking ceremony

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Today marked the historic occasion of the groundbreaking ceremony to begin construction on Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine at Jacksonville University.

This campus is the first four-year medical school in Northeast Florida and will be a key component of the 55-acre JU Medical Mall.

“We think it is a critically important asset, we have made an enormous, calculated bet on the future of healthcare at this university,” said JU President Tim Cost.

The partnership was announced in November 2022, with LECOM committing $50 million to construct and operate the medical school

“LECOM strives to meet the need for highly trained physicians in the markets we serve and throughout the country. Partnering with Jacksonville University to establish our fifth campus will produce doctors and skilled health care workers that will serve northeast Florida and beyond,” said Dr. John Ferretti, CEO and President of LECOM.

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan stated that this school will generate a $91 million economic impact for both the state of Florida and the city of Jacksonville.

“It will support 600 jobs and provide an economic impact of 60 million dollars per year locally by 2030. That means this vital project will be play a huge part in continuing growth and revitalization of Arlington, it will serve as an engine for Jacksonville’s economy.”

The medical school will be supported by long-term clinical agreements with the region’s preeminent healthcare providers, including Baptist Health, Flagler Health+, and AdventHealth.

“This state-of-the-art facility will train the next generation of physicians and strengthen the healthcare workforce in Northeast Florida,” said Mayor Donna Deegan.

Classes are expected to begin in the Fall of 2026, with the inaugural class of 75 medical students scheduled to join LECOM next year. The school plans to increase enrollment to 150 students annually over the next five years.





