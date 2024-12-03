Legendary crocodile hunter instrumental in St. Augustine Alligator Farm dies at 94

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — George J. Craig, a legendary crocodile hunter who was instrumental in the creation of the St. Augustine Alligator Farm, has died. He was 94. He died in Cairns, Australia, according to a news release from the Alligator Farm.

In 1968, Craig was called upon by residents of a remote region of Papua New Guinea to capture a large, dangerous crocodile terrorizing the Fly River, the news release states. After successfully capturing the croc, Craig transported him 400 miles downriver, eventually bringing Gomek to his home on Daru Island. In 1972, Gomek was relocated to Marineland Melanesia on Green Island, where he was discovered by Arthur Jones, the founder of Nautilus Sports Medical Industries, who later arranged Gomek’s transport to his wildlife sanctuary in Florida. In 1989, the St. Augustine Alligator Farm had the privilege of acquiring Gomek, who lived the rest of his life in St. Augustine, the news release states.

“George was an exceptional man whose life was filled with adventure and achievement,” David C. Drysdale, owner of the St. Augustine Alligator Farm, stated in the news release. “He was not only a pioneering wildlife conservationist, but also an artist and a storyteller who touched the lives of all who had the honor to know him. George’s legacy is forever intertwined with the Alligator Farm, and we will always treasure his friendship, his contributions, and the incredible memories we shared.”

