‘Less distraction:’ Clay County Schools updates cellphone policy for upcoming school year

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County District Schools will have a stricter cellphone policy as students head back to school next month.

That new policy is spelled out within the district’s updated code of conduct, which was voted on during the school board’s June 6 meeting.

It complies with Florida House Bill 379, which set broad restrictions on student phone use during school hours.

The only difference for this school year compared to last year is that students cannot use their phones during class changes.

And junior high and elementary students cannot use them during lunch.

Students can use phones during class if a teacher permits them for instructional use.

And in the event of a school-wide emergency, students will have access to their devices.

Action News Jax spoke to a parent who has 4 kids, ranging from 5 to 7 years old.

“No phones anytime soon,” Ivon Simon said. “I feel like at this point in age they don’t need any cell phones.”

As Simon’s kids get ready to head back to school next month, he supports Clay County’s updated cellphone policy.

“Kids will have more time to be focused in the classroom, less distraction,” Simon said.

We spoke to a former student who said he remembers what rules were in place for cellphone use in the classroom when he was in high school.

“The teachers, some were really strict on it, no phones allowed,” Richard Falco said. “And there were also some teachers, who were like, all right if you did all your work, once you’re done with your work and we still had time you can relax.”

Duval County Public Schools said its Code of Conduct process will be complete in August.

St. Johns County School District said it has not made any additional changes for this year.

