Let’s Drive Jax: License reinstatement expo

Jacksonville, Fla. — The Duval County Clerk of Court is working to get drivers back on the road.

From October 7 - October 11, it’s holding its 4th annual LET’S DRIVE JAX! event.

It’s a driver’s license reinstatement expo. A news release calls it “a one-stop shop for citizens to work directly with all appropriate state agencies and/or the Court to determine how to reinstate their driving privileges and get back on the road.”

There’s no need to know exactly why your license is suspended. The clerk’s office says it will research each individual situation.

If you’re interested, you must pre-register for the event.

Registration begins September 9. Click here to access the registration form.

