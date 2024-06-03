LGBTQ+ Pride Month: Here is a list of events happening in the greater Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Pride Month, the worldwide celebration of LGBTQ+ culture and rights, kicked off Saturday with events around the globe.

Several events are scheduled in the greater Jacksonville area to celebrate as well.

Here is a list below:

Fernandina Beach Pride Parade & Festival, Saturday, June 8

It’s all happening in Central Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Fernandina Beach. The parade kicks off at 10 a.m., then the festival is going on from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and our very own Action News Jax First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs will be a special guest! The afterparty is taking place at the Palace Saloon from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit fernandinabeachpride.com.

River City Pride at the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp game, Thursday, June 13

River City Pride Night is happening at the 121 Financial Ballpark on Thirsty Thursday as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp take on the Indianapolis Indians. River City Pride said, ”This special event brings together the community in a vibrant display of pride and joy.” To get tickets by June 12, click here.

St. Augustine Pride Parade, Saturday, June 15

House of Prism, Inc., St. Augustine’s LGBTQIA+ Resource Center, said this year’s Pride Parade will begin at 75 King Street at 10 a.m. The march will go through downtown St. Augustine, and end at The Fort, where sponsors will have tables set up and community leaders will give speeches. Paige Mahogany Parks, founder of the Transgender Awareness Project, will be the Grand Marshal and MC for the day. To see more Pride events in the Nation’s Oldest City, visit https://www.houseofprism.org/pride-2024.

Springfield Pride Drag Brunch, Saturday, June 15

This event is a fundraiser for Jacksonville River City Pride 2024. It’s happening at Tulua Bistro, 1705 North Main Street. Seating will begin at 2 p.m. and the show starts at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 and additional donations are welcome as well. To purchase tickets, click here.

Did we miss an event? Please email us at web@actionnewsjax.com so we can add it to our list.

