Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing Park is open to the public

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After several setbacks and delays, a $4 million park in the historic Lavilla neighborhood is now open to the public.

City leaders marked the grand opening of the Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing Park on Thursday.

The park was expected to be completed back in the fall of 2022, but it had multiple delays. Those were related to moving a historic shotgun house on the property as well as supply chain issues relating to materials.

But now the park is open for everyone in the city to enjoy and even learn some history.

“The history of this park is so long and rich and vibrant,” said Laura Phillips Edgecombe with the Jessie Ball duPont Fund. “Lavilla is rich and vibrant.”

It took years of planning, input meetings, and discussions with community stakeholders about how to best revitalize lavilla.

“The residents that live here now, the residents that were here 20,30,40,50,60, years ago, there is an amazing committee put together to talk about the history,” said Laura.

The park honors the contributions of Jacksonville natives James Weldon Johnson and J. Rosamond Johnson. The composers of “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing” which the NAACP named the Black National Anthem.

“When they wrote Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing, it really was a song of hope for those that at the time were being mistreated,” said Laura.

Many hope the park will continue to honor Jacksonville’s heritage .

“For us today, to be able to create a civic space that is for anyone and everyone it really just gives me goosebumps,” said Laura.

There will be a community music festival held on Sep. 14th.

