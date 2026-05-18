Light rail or street cars to be added as options in second round of JTA surveys on future of skyway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JTA is adding a new option as a possible path forward for the skyway downtown: Light rail.

The possibility is music to the ears of at least one city leader.

JTA’s first public survey showed the public favored converting the structure into an elevated walkable pathway.

But now, as JTA prepares to launch a second survey, the agency confirms it will be adding either light rail or street cars as an additional option presented to the public.

That first option caught the attention of Councilmember Jimmy Peluso (D-District 7), who has been pushing for light rail in Jacksonville for years.

“We have fixed rail in this city. It’s part of our identity. And it’s such a large city, why would we not want to connect us the best way possible?” said Peluso.

<Jake Stofan () ANJ State & Local Govt Reporter>

“One of the biggest complaints about the Skyway is where it doesn’t go - Like the stadium and the airport.

But Councilmember Peluso believes with light rail, a train could use the existing skyway structure and make its way to ground level, where new stops could be added much more easily.

“I envision that it would go to the Northwest side, that it would go up Kings. I envision it would go to the Navy bases. I certainly envision that it would go to the airport, that it would connect with the universities, that it would connect to major neighborhoods. Like, that’s the goal. That it would connect to the zoo,” said Peluso.

Originally, the skyway was supposed to be converted into a track for autonomous vehicles as part of JTA’s Ultimate Urban Circulator Project.

When asked whether JTA was shifting its focus towards more traditional forms of transportation options like light rail, JTA did not answer the question.

Peluso said he’s not sure what the light rail conversation means for driverless transportation projects like NAVI and U2C.

“I don’t know what they’re doing with that, but I’m just excited that they’re actually doing what I think a lot of us have asked for,” said Peluso.

JTA was supposed to hold a second round of community meetings on the future of the skyway this month, but it pushed those conversations on hold as it develops cost estimates of the six various options.

The second survey is set to be conducted this fall.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.