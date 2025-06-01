LISTEN: First Alert Weather - Preparing for the Storm

Jacksonville, Fl — The Atlantic basin saw 18 named storms in 2024. Eleven of those were hurricanes and five intensified to major hurricanes. Five hurricanes made landfall in the continental U.S., with two storms making landfall as major hurricanes. Lives were lost - dreams wiped out - and future plans forever changed.

The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season begins with renewed attention on personal preparation. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh joins Kristine Bellino and Rich Jones to discuss personal planning, lessons learned from past storms, and the ever-changing role that technology plays in forecasting severe weather.