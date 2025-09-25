Live-fire dining experience Asado Life opening at Jacksonville Shipyards in 2026

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Asado Life, a live-fire culinary experience, is set to open in the Shipyards’ marina support building in Jacksonville in August 2026, bringing Argentinian-inspired cuisine to the waterfront.

The restaurant will be part of the multi-faceted Shipyards development, which includes a hotel, office building, and marina. Asado Life will focus on communal fire-grilling, known as asado, and will offer a unique dining experience with a la carte menus and private events.

“I am proud to welcome Asado Life, a restaurant centered around celebrating the centuries-old Argentine tradition of open-flame cooking, to the Shipyards Development,” said Shanna Khan, CEO and Chief Design Officer of Iguana Investments.

Executive Chef Matthew Brown will lead the culinary team, serving lunch and dinner from Tuesday to Sunday. The restaurant will accommodate approximately 140 guests with both indoor and outdoor seating options overlooking the St. Johns River.

This will be the second location for Asado Life, with the original in St. Augustine remaining open. The Jacksonville location will feature a more modern, metropolitan vibe while maintaining the same menu and attention to detail.

“We are excited to bring our devotion to creating unique and memorable dining experiences to Jacksonville, where Asado Life will introduce our signature live-fire cuisine to the heart of the city’s sports and entertainment district,” said Nick Carrera, owner of Asado Life. “Just as in St. Augustine, we look forward to welcoming guests around the fire to share the food, the atmosphere, and the sense of community that define who we are.”

Colliers Urban Division served as the leasing representative on behalf of Iguana Investments for the project.

