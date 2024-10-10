Live Updates: County by county damage reports as Hurricane Milton moves off Florida’s East Coast

Jacksonville, Fla. — Hurricane Milton plowed into the state Wednesday night as a Category 3 storm bringing lots of water and winds over 100 mph. It made landfall in Siesta Key. While Tampa Bay was spared a direct hit, Milton spawned a barrage of tornadoes. Just before 7 a.m. Thursday, 3.25 million were without power.
Locally, St. Johns, Clay, Putnam, and Flagler counties sustained the most damage with widespread flooding.
Here’s a county-by-county damage report and images of what the storm left in its wake.
CLICK HERE to share you damage report photos with us. Please included where the photo was taken.
St. Johns County
St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents that there’s widespread flooding in portions of the area and urging people to avoid driving through flood waters.
The impacts of Hurricane Milton are causing flooding in Downtown St. Augustine overnight. #HurricaneMilton pic.twitter.com/7bp8ibrchc— St. Johns County Sheriff's Office (@TeamSJSO) October 10, 2024
Hurricane Milton has caused widespread flooding in portions of St. Johns County overnight. Please avoid driving through floodwaters. If you are in need of assistance, please call 911 or SJSO’s Non-Emergency # (904) 824-8304. #hurricanemilton pic.twitter.com/szhhmaPuJm— St. Johns County Sheriff's Office (@TeamSJSO) October 10, 2024
SJSO Deputies are on scene of downed pine trees blocking the road on San Juline Circle in St. Augustine. #HurricaneMilton pic.twitter.com/3zye2yI41h— St. Johns County Sheriff's Office (@TeamSJSO) October 10, 2024
Clay County
Clay County Sheriff’s officials gathered Thursday morning before hitting the streets to survey damage from Hurricane Milton. There were 4,800 homes and business without power at 6 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office.
They’re asking people to stay off the roads so first responders and linemen can work.
Our morning shift is being briefed and they’re getting ready to hit the streets. The storm is moving off shore and we’ve...Posted by Clay County Sheriff's Office, Florida on Thursday, October 10, 2024
Putnam County
The Crill Avenue underpass was closed Wednesday prior to the storm due to flooding.
Duval County
Crews removed a large tree that feel in the road in the Wilderness neighborhood.
Nassau County
Columbia County
Baker County
Bradford County
Union County
Around Florida
Rescue efforts underway in Orange County. Edgewater/Winter Park area.— OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) October 10, 2024
Our teams are working tirelessly to respond to water rescues emergencies. pic.twitter.com/YqSPEhREft
OCFRD along with OCSO working on water rescues at 4:41a.m. Riverdale Rd/Buck Rd. Crews checking every house in the area to assist residents affecting by flooding. pic.twitter.com/lgB4s92mgz— OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) October 10, 2024
TIFR has made it onto Treasure Island. pic.twitter.com/rhuFMwmZIV— Treasure Island, FL (@TresIslandFL) October 10, 2024
