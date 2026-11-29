JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Tennessee Titans at home, starting at 1 p.m. Watch the game on FOX30!
Action Sports Jax’s Postgame Show streams on our platforms and on Action Sports Jax TV, channel 216 on Xfinity, and channel 47.2 on antenna.
QUARTER 1
7-7
Jaguars’ W.Milum reported in as eligible. C.Rodriguez left guard for 1 yard, TOUCHDOWN. C.Little extra point is GOOD.
7-0, TITANS
Titans’ C.Ward scrambles right end for 9 yards, TOUCHDOWN. J.Slye extra point is GOOD.
1:00 PM: Kickoff! The Jaguars begin on defense.
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