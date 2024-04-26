Local clinics prepare for increased patient load as six-week abortion ban looms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In just five days, the time window women can seek an abortion in Florida will be more than cut in half.

Care providers at A Woman’s Choice clinic in Jacksonville are working overtime as they prepare for Florida’s six-week abortion ban to take effect.

A Woman’s Choice CEO Kelly Flynn told Action News Jax the clinic is expecting double or triple its usual patient count in the days leading up to the May 1st deadline.

“This is not a decision that needs to be rushed and unfortunately the state has made that a permanent responsibility,” said Flynn.

State Representative Anna Eskamani (D-Orlando) noted even with five days remaining, it’s really only four, as the state’s 24-hour delay law requires patients to wait a day between an initial appointment and receiving the procedure.

“So, if you decide April 30th to walk into that health center and seek an appointment and you’re beyond six-weeks, you will not be able to access an abortion in Florida,” said Eskamani.

According to the latest CDC data, more than 50 percent of abortion procedures occur after six weeks of pregnancy.

That suggests the number of patients eligible for procedures in Florida will likely be cut in half after Wednesday.

For those who miss the cutoff, Flynn said the clinic will help arrange travel to Virginia and North Carolina, where access isn’t as restricted.

“We’re prepared to help patients with logistics, travel, lodging, food,” said Flynn.

Advocates and care providers are hopeful the six-week ban will be short lived, as voters will have a chance to restore abortion access to levels seen before Roe V Wade was overturned this November.

Amendment 4 needs 60 percent support to pass.

