Local Congressman doubles down on remarks suggesting Muslim US Rep. is a “terrorist”

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local Congressman is doubling down after he sparked national controversy by calling a Muslim colleague a “terrorist”.

After US Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN 5th District), who is Muslim, made this post accusing Israel’s President of being a “war criminal”, local Congressman Randy Fine (R-FL 6th District) responded with this post in which he wrote, “I’m sure it is difficult to see us welcome the killer of so many of your fellow Muslim terrorists”.

The post generated national backlash.

Top House Democrats issued this joint response demanding an apology and characterized Fine’s comments as “bigoted and disgusting”.

Fine, who is Jewish, replied in another post and said, “Boo hoo. I guess they weren’t listening when I said the Hebrew Hammer was coming”.

In an interview with Action News Jax, Fine stood by his remarks, arguing Omar has a history of making antisemitic comments.

“Omar said Bibi Netanyahu should be arrested and prosecuted for being a war criminal. This is the guy who is protecting the State of Israel and protecting Jews around the world,” said Fine. “She’s literally reciting Muslim terror talking points. Well, don’t do that if you don’t want to be a terrorist.”

Imam Bilal Malik with the Islamic Center of Northeast Florida did not want to speak directly to the comments made by the local Congressman, but urged community members to treat their neighbors with kindness.

“As American Muslims, we are against bigotry, hatred, racism,” said Imam Malik. “We need to be very careful. We have to be careful, especially when you are a leader. And again, what I believe, justice, equality, is bigger than individuals.”

Omar responded to Fine’s comments on social media.

“Not only does normalizing this bigotry and violence endanger my life but all Muslims including in Fine’s own district,” Omar wrote.

While Fine said he does not regret his comments, he did clarify it was not his intent to suggest all Muslims are terrorists.

“But Ilhan Omar is offensive and I think we shouldn’t be afraid to speak the truth just because the truth is not nice,” said Fine.

When asked whether he’s worried his comments could lead to him being censured, Fine said he is not.

