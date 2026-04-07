Local Nor’easter to bring strong winds, dangerous surf, some rain (but not enough)

Jacksonville, Fl — We’re feeling the impacts of a local nor’easter that will bring some rain at times, gusty winds, and dangerous surf.

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says showers will stream off the Atlantic, especially south of Jacksonville.

Showers will also move from southwest to northeast across inland neighborhoods.

Winds will be out of the northeast at 15-20 mph today. Gusts to 40-45 mph expected along the immediate coastline.

Expect rough ocean conditions with seas of 8-11 feet. The best advice is to stay out of the water for the rest of this week as higher surf continues.

Highest rainfall totals over the next 48 hours will be along the coast, especially St. Johns county. Rainfall could exceed 1-1.5+ inches through Tuesday.

Coverage of the rain lightens up by Thursday and especially Friday.

The weekend is looking dry with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

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