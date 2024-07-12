Jacksonville pregnant woman found safe after family hadn’t heard from her in a month

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE 10:54 a.m.- JSO said Keshanti Thomas was located by detectives and is safe and well.

ORIGINAL STORY FROM 7/11/24 BELOW

Investigators are searching for a pregnant woman who has been missing for weeks.

Family and friends of 21-year-old Keshanti Thomas say they haven’t heard from her in quite some time, and they think she might be in danger.

Close relatives told Action News Jax’s Ben Ryan and police that they heard rumors that Thomas was killed. She was known to be around Moncrief Road, but nobody knows where she is.

It’s been roughly a month, and there’s been no sign of Thomas, who was pregnant when she went missing. She was expecting a baby girl by mid-June, but no one has seen or heard from her.

A missing person report was filed, and it said relatives heard rumors that she had been killed.

“I was hearing that she was dead,” Thomas’ cousin Nicole Tillman told Action News Jax. “That’s why the police report was made. It’s why we’ve been calling the police every day. We’ve also been calling the hospitals.”

Tillman and Thomas’ other cousin Angel Meddler said she either stayed in Moncrief near Myrtle Avenue or West 25th Street near Brentwood.

“Whether she was in the streets or had a pay phone, there are a couple of relatives and friends she would contact regardless, and they haven’t heard from her either,” Tillman said.

Her relatives said Thomas is a good person who grew up with a lot of trauma.

“She’s a sweet and loving person. She’s quiet. She stays to herself,” said Meddler. “I just feel like whatever has happened to her is bad because she was in a bad neighborhood last time I saw her hanging with bad people.”

Action News Jax reached out to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office about the rumors. A spokesperson said it’s still an active investigation, and they’re following up on leads. As far as the rumors of her being killed or in danger, JSO said there is no evidence of that so far.

