Locals breathe sigh of relief as Florida lawmakers push bill to restrict development on state parks

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Florida lawmakers are now pushing a bill that would block development within state parks- that includes restricting building golf courses and hotel type lodges.

This comes after serious backlash from last year’s proposal, the “Great Outdoors Initiative” that called for developing nine state parks, including Anastasia State Park.

Now, several St. Augustine residents said they are relieved after being mortified last year when they heard about potential development on Anastasia State Park.

They said Anastasia is known for its wildlife and the proposed golf and pickleball courts would threaten all of it.

“There are so many laws that protect all the wildlife here especially this area with the turtles and the birds. To think about developing one of the last areas that actually they protect wildlife is absolutely mind-boggling,” said Darlene Brozowski, a St. Augustine resident.

Probably the biggest controversy was the proposal to add three different golf courses at one state park- the Jonathan Dickinson State Park in Martin County.

Governor. Ron DeSantis’s team paused the proposal after the statewide backlash.

Senator Carlos Guillermo Smith from Orlando supports keeping development out of state parks.

“Florida is a beautiful state. It is a beautiful state because of our natural beauty and the state parks that exist within the great state of Florida,” State Sen. Carlos Guillermo Smith, D- Orlando.

The bill protecting the state parks is in motion for the legislative session that will kick off on March 4th.

